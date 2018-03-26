Westminster trailed for most of the game and didn't have its first lead until 12:25 remaining in the second half. In the final 12 minutes, the Griffins increased their lead to three points until the final 46 seconds. Pueblo scored on a free position goal making it a two-point game. After winning the draw control they took a shot that went wide of the goal but maintained possession. They scored with six seconds remaining, reducing Westminster's lead to one. Audree Erekson won the draw control, and the Griffins defeated Pueblo, 15-14.

Westminster improves to 3-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 4-3 overall.

The Thunderwolves caught the Griffins a little flat and scored two quick goals in the first two minutes. Madison Ingman scored the opening goal for the home side after catching a pass from Katie Hendershott, and Katie Adams tied the game up moments later at 2-2. The teams traded goals, and then Pueblo scored the next three goals for a 6-3 lead. Westminster traded a goal with Pueblo then scored to more to finish the half down by one.

Westminster gave up three goals to begin the second half but made a comeback later on, despite playing down a player several times. Westminster played down on three separate occasions. They received three yellow in less than one minute and played down three players. The defense held strong, and Mikala Anderson made a save to keep the visitors from scoring. As the first player was released, Westminster received another yellow. The Thunderwolves scored seconds after for a four-point lead.

Westminster responded to the adversity and made an 8-1 run for a 15-12 lead with 5:38 remaining. Anderson was called upon several times and made 13 total saves, five free-position saves, to help the Griffins make it to the end with a one-point lead.

Head coach Niki Harding was proud of the team's ability to come through with the win.

"We were able to win because we pulled together and played for each other, despite so many minutes a man down," she said.

Brenlee Fordham scored five goals, four in the second half including the tying and game-winning goals, and led the team with five points. Adams and Ingman each scored four goals for four points, Audree Erekeson scored twice and assisted once and Hendershott assisted three times.

Adams put a strong defensive effort in gathering 11 ground balls. Erekson came up with six ground balls and one caused turnover, and Fordham gathered four ground balls. Daisy Mele picked up four ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Anderson was important in the team's win. Coming off the bench, Anderson faced 21 shots and made 13 saves, five of those on free-position shots.

Westminster continues RMAC action next week and hosts Regis on Thursday at 4 p.m. and UCCS on Saturday at 11 a.m. The games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network. Live stats will also be available online.

