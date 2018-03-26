University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill will retire this spring, the school announced Monday morning. Hill has served as the school's athletic director for 31 years. He was 37 years old when he took the job in 1987, and during his time moved the Utes' program into a Power 5 conference when Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

The school is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. MDT.

"Chris Hill leaves a tremendous legacy at the University of Utah," said University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins in a press release. "Chris has embodied all the traits needed to build a successful program: a student advocate, a skilled negotiator, a solid administrator with a keen eye for talent, an excellent fundraiser and a passionate sports fan. His leadership and relentless drive to raise the caliber and quality of our athletic programs over his 31-year career helped earn the university an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference — a milestone that has proven to be transformational for our entire campus."

This story will be updated.