It’s been a whirlwind few weeks since the San Diego Union-Tribune first reported that Gonzaga has been in expansion talks with the Mountain West Conference.

Zags athletic director Mike Roth is hoping a conference decision will be coming soon for his school, whether it’s staying in the West Coast Conference with BYU and the league’s other eight members or moving to the Mountain West, according to CBS Sports.

“In a perfect world, we’re going to be making a decision in the next couple of weeks here,” Roth told CBS Sports in a story that published over the weekend. “But there is no such thing as perfect worlds in the crazy world of college athletics.”

Part of the reason why a decision would need to be made soon is that Gonzaga is considering making a move to the Mountain West for next season, Roth confirmed to CBS Sports.

Roth, as well as BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, told CBS Sports that rumors of BYU joining Gonzaga in moving to the Mountain West as a package deal weren’t true.

“Tom and I had a lot of discussion but not one time did our discussions end with Gonzaga and BYU,” Roth told CBS Sports. “… There’s never been a discussion between the Mountain West and somebody else joining us. I know there’s been some rumors out there. That’s not fair to Tom.”

Sweep him off his feet

Utah basketball commit Charles Jones Jr. made his defender look silly when College of Southern Idaho played Vincennes during the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament last week.

Jones Jr., who committed to the Utes last August, shared video of the play on Twitter. He helped the Golden Eagles, the tournament’s No. 10 seed, knock off third-seeded Vincennes 80-74.

Jones Jr. averaged 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists during five games at the NJCAA tournament while shooting 58 percent from the field and making 19 3-pointers as the College of Southern Idaho finished national runner-up to South Plains College. That included seven 3-pointers during the 98-95 national championship game loss to South Plains, and he was named to the NJCAA’s National All-Tournament team.

And finally …

Video circulated over the weekend of national sideline reporter Holly Rowe, who has several ties to the state of Utah, dancing to the music prior to an NCAA Tournament women’s basketball game. The moves caught the attention of a pair of South Carolina players.