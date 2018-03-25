(It) was good to get out there and play on an NBA court again. It felt pretty good.

OAKLAND, Calif. — It’d been a long time, but a Stockton played for the Utah Jazz again.

Fifteen years after his dad retired, David Stockton got his first official action in a Jazz uniform — No. 5, by the way — during Sunday’s 110-91 blowout win at Golden State.

Stockton, who signed a 10-day contract on March 16, played the final three minutes against the Warriors. He’s played in the NBA before with the Sacramento Kings, but this was the Utah debut for Hall of Famer John Stockton’s son.

David Stockton gets his first minutes as a Jazz man. pic.twitter.com/J5akNZHQZl — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2018

Stockton finished with two points, one foul and one turnover but zero assists.

“It was good to finally get the chance to go out there,” Stockton said. “Obviously this team is in a huge playoff race right now, so I didn’t expect (anything). I was just here for an insurance policy in case (Ricky) Rubio was banged up. (It) was good to get out there and play on an NBA court again. It felt pretty good.”

Stockton played in three regular-season games with the Kings in 2014-15. He’s spent most of his professional career in the G-League in Reno where he’s averaged 18.0 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals in four seasons.

It’s uncertain whether the Jazz will sign Stockton a second 10-day deal now that his first one has concluded. Either way, he’ll cherish the opportunity he’s had to play with the team he grew up cheering for, thanks to his dad.

“It’s been great,” Stockton said after Sunday’s game. “A good group of guys, great coaching staff, great everything. I’ve had a great experience and hope to continue it.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was glad to be able to get Stockton — and Georges Niang — some playing time because it meant Utah was in control of a blowout victory and as a reward for their hard work behind the scenes.

“David’s worked well and practiced well,” Snyder said. “He’s been really connected with our group. It’s good to see.”

Not surprisingly, Jazz fans had a strong reaction to Stockton’s playing time. His name was even trending on Twitter in Salt Lake City after the Jazz beat the Warriors.

This was the first time a Stockton played in a Jazz uniform since John Stockton retired as the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals following the 2003 playoffs.

CURRY OUT: If the Jazz end up in the playoffs and matched up against Golden State, they apparently will catch a break.

It won’t be as big of a break as the Jazz got Sunday when all four of the Warriors’ stars were out with injuries or illness, but it looks like Stephen Curry will not play in the first round because of the knee injury he sustained over the weekend.

Curry was diagnosed on Saturday with a Grade 2 MCL sprain on his left knee, and the Warriors announced that he will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Coach Steve Kerr doused any hopes of Curry’s involvement in that round during his pregame interview.

“There’s no way he’s playing in the first round. There’s no way,” Kerr said. “He’s being re-evaluated in three weeks, so we’ve got to be ready to play without him and see how he’s coming along.”

Curry, who held his own press conference, said he’s holding out hope.

“Mentally, for me, I’m staying positive, staying upbeat,” Curry said. “Hopefully, I prove what Coach said wrong and put myself in a position to get back as soon as possible.”

PASSING CURRY: With his four 3-pointers in Sunday's win, Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell leapfrogged Curry for the number of threes as a first-year player. Mitchell now has 169 with eight games remaining in his rookie season.

"I didn't even know that," Mitchell said. "I didn't even know I was close, to be honest, but, yeah, it's pretty cool. He's an outstanding shooter, an outstanding player. To be up there even with him on the list is incredible."

Portland's Damian Lillard holds the rookie record with 185 3-pointers.