Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots between Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young, left, and forward Jordan Bell during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FINAL SCORE
GSW
91
JAZZ
110
Full Box Score/Player stats

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facing the Golden State Warriors without All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Utah Jazz used a strong second-half surge to cruise to a 110-91 win Sunday night.

Turning point: Up by six at halftime, the Jazz broke things open in the third quarter thanks to a 15-0 run early in the frame. They led by 24 at the start of the fourth quarter and cruised from there.

The hero: Seven Jazz players finished in double figures, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 21 points.

3 keys:

• Utah shot over 48 percent from the field while Golden State shot under 42 percent. The Jazz made 12 3-pointers compared to just six for the Warriors.

• The Jazz finished with more rebounds, assists, blocks, fast-break points and points in the paint.

• Without their “Big Four,” the Warriors turned to a makeshift lineup that saw just Quinn Cook (17) and Andre Igoudala (12) finish in double figures.

Jazz almanac: 42-32, Won 1

Playoff picture: The Jazz are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for seventh in the Western Conference but hold the eighth seed due to tiebreakers.

Next 3:

Wednesday, March 28, vs. Boston (50-23), 7:30 p.m. MDT

Friday, March 30, vs. Memphis (19-54), 7 p.m. MDT

Sunday, April 1 at Minnesota (42-32), 5 p.m. MDT

