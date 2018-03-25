OAKLAND, Calif. — Facing the Golden State Warriors without All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Utah Jazz used a strong second-half surge to cruise to a 110-91 win Sunday night.

Turning point: Up by six at halftime, the Jazz broke things open in the third quarter thanks to a 15-0 run early in the frame. They led by 24 at the start of the fourth quarter and cruised from there.

The hero: Seven Jazz players finished in double figures, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 21 points.

3 keys:

• Utah shot over 48 percent from the field while Golden State shot under 42 percent. The Jazz made 12 3-pointers compared to just six for the Warriors.

• The Jazz finished with more rebounds, assists, blocks, fast-break points and points in the paint.

• Without their “Big Four,” the Warriors turned to a makeshift lineup that saw just Quinn Cook (17) and Andre Igoudala (12) finish in double figures.

Jazz almanac: 42-32, Won 1

Playoff picture: The Jazz are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for seventh in the Western Conference but hold the eighth seed due to tiebreakers.

Next 3:

Wednesday, March 28, vs. Boston (50-23), 7:30 p.m. MDT

Friday, March 30, vs. Memphis (19-54), 7 p.m. MDT

Sunday, April 1 at Minnesota (42-32), 5 p.m. MDT