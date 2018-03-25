Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands in fifth place after the first round of play at the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invite on Sunday at the Walking Stick Golf Club.

The Trailblazers opened the tournament on the par-72 course with a team score of 311 (+23), 21 shots back of clubhouse leader Colorado-Colorado Springs (290, +2), which is one stroke clear of second place Midwestern State (291, +3). Host CSU-P stands in third place (302, +14), followed by Missouri Western State (306, +18) in fourth and DSU.

Junior Katie Ford was one of two golfers to post a red number on day one as she penciled in three birdies and 13 pars on her way to a 1-under 71 to stand alone in second place, one shot back of Midwestern State’s Emily Brennan (-2 70).

In all, three Trailblazers are listed in the top 25 on the leaderboard, including freshman Cailyn Cardall, who carded one of the four total eagles in the field Sunday to stand tied for 20th overall at plus-6 78, while freshman Kaitlynn Deeble is in a pack of five golfers tied for 24th at plus-7 79. In addition, sophomore Ashley Fernandez is tied for 42nd at plus-11 83, and junior Amalia Negrette is tied for 50th at plus-13 85.

“We got off to a bit of a rough start, but we managed to get a few shots back and are sitting in a good position,” DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. “Katie [Ford] had a fantastic opening round and hopefully she can carry that momentum (into) [the final round] Monday.”

Dixie State will tee it up in Monday's final round, which begins at 9 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.