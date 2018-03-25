The Utah Valley University men's golf team is in first place in the 24-team field at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate after shooting a first-round team score of 7-over-par 287 at the Kingsmill Resort River Course on Sunday in Williamsburg, Virginia.

UVU sits atop the team leaderboard at 7-over-par 287, leading second-place Eastern Michigan (+12) by five shots. Southern Illinois and Old Dominion are tied for third at 13-over par.

"The guys battled hard all day," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "The conditions were very cold and windy. We stuck to the game plan and executed shots very well. We're looking forward to tomorrow."

Senior Ariel Elftman-Hanson is tied for the lead in the 127-player field on the individual leaderboard after carding a first-round score of 2-under-par 68. He is tied with Saint Joseph's Reed Winkler and Old Dominion's Chad Hess for the top spot. Elftman-Hanson recorded four birdies, including two on the front nine and two on the back. He also registered 12 pars.

Blair Bursey sits just three shots behind Elftman-Hanson after shooting a first-round score of 1-over-par 71. The senior carded a pair of birdies on the front nine and one more on the back. Bursey is tied for the eighth spot on the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Gabe Lysen and freshman Aaron Yeates each recorded scores of 4-over-par 74. Lysen registered three birdies and nine pars, while Yeates tallied two birdies and 11 pars on the day. The pair sits in a tie for 21st on the leaderboard.

Jake Godfrey rounded out the day with a first-round score of 5-over-par 75 and is tied for 35th on the leaderboard.

Utah Valley will play round two of the three-round tournament on Monday with tee times beginning at 11:20 a.m. ET. Live scoring is available at BirdieFire.com.

