Dixie State succumbed to a big Hawai’i Pacific late-inning rally as the Trailblazers dropped game three of their four-game Pacific West Conference series to the Sharks, 12-6, on Sunday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

DSU (11-18, 7-12 PacWest) took an early 3-1 lead in the second thanks to a Tyler Hollow RBI single and two Shark errors. HPU countered with three runs of its own in the next half inning to take the lead back at 4-3, but the Trailblazers answered with a Joe Raymond run-scoring double in the home half of the stanza to pull even at 4-4.

The score remained tied until the HPU (12-11, 6-9 PacWest) seventh when the Sharks sent 12 batters to the plate and struck for six runs on five hits and four walks, including one with the bases loaded, to bolt to a 10-4 advantage.

Dixie State had a chance to get into the game in the home eight, loading the bases with one out after consecutive leadoff walks to Jagun Leavitt and Logan Porter, along with a one-out Raymond single. However, the Trailblazers could only push across one run, which came on a Jake Foster RBI walk, as the Shark bullpen managed to record the final two outs of the frame to escape further damage.

HPU then tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth, while DSU closed the scoring with a Jake Engel two-out RBI double.

Raymond led the Trailblazers with three hits, his first collegiate multi-hit game, as DSU finished with 10 hits overall.

The two teams will wrap up the four-game set at Bruce Hurst Field on Monday at 6 p.m.

