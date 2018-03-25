The Utah State men's basketball program has reportedly found its new head coach.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman tweeted Sunday evening that South Dakota's Craig Smith is set to take over the Aggies after Tim Duryea was fired two weeks ago.

South Dakota’s Craig Smith is done to Utah State, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2018

Utah State hasn't officially announced a hire for the head coaching position.

The 45-year-old Smith has been the head coach of the Coyotes for four seasons, where he has posted a record of 79-55, including a 26-9 mark during the 2017-18 campaign. Last season he was named Summit League Coach of the Year.

He was an accomplished head coach at NAIA Mayville State from 2004-07 before becoming an assistant at Colorado State and then Nebraska, where he was before taking over at South Dakota.

A once-proud Utah State program has struggled in recent years. In three seasons under Duryea, the Aggies finished with an overall record of 47-49.