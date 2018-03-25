The Dixie State women’s tennis team opened its four-match Bay Area trip with a 5-4 victory over Holy Names on Saturday at the Meyer Tennis Courts in Oakland.

After the match was delayed by two hours due to wet court conditions, the Trailblazers (5-6) opened a 2-1 lead after doubles play as Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson picked up an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Twin sisters Frances Hina Goldsmith and Maria Kana Goldsmith earned the second doubles point with another 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

Harames and Hina Goldsmith stayed undefeated on the day with wins in singles play, as Harames grabbed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles, while Hina Goldsmith rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles. Yolena Carlon clinched the match and rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles.

Dixie State continues its four-match tour of the Bay Area with a Monday afternoon tilt at Mills College in Oakland.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.