Haley Rogers’ and Tomi Adegoke’s career records highlighted the final day of the Aztec Invitational for BYU track and field on Saturday.

"There were plenty of opportunities for our athletes to compete this weekend between the open events and invitational events," said associate head coach Mark Robison. "The team put in good effort and it led to some great results."

The two-day Aztec Invitational featured open events on Friday and invitational events on Saturday. This gave athletes the opportunity to potentially compete in the same event twice, once in the open finals and a second time in the invitational finals. A number of Cougars competed in Friday’s open events but sat out of Saturday’s invitational events.

Rogers broke her career records on Saturday in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Rogers clocked an 11.81 in the 100m to finish 10th and ran a 24.08 in the 200m to take eighth. Teammate Keesha Miller competed in those same events, finishing 16th in the 100m (12.17) and earning a personal-best 24.47 in an 11th-place finish in the 200m.

Adegoke took fourth in the long jump with a career mark of 7.39m. Blake Steeves finished fifth in the same event with a jump of 7.31m, and Marcus Daley earned a personal-best 7.22 to finish in eighth place.

Nicole Lord clocked a career best in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.97 to take fifth. Lord finished tied for third in the high jump with teammates Marissa Appiah and Ellyana Long, with all three athletes clearing 1.66m.

Rickey Fantroy was the lone Cougar to compete in the triple jump, and he finished in fourth with a mark of 14.49m. Ramarco Thompson finished ninth in the 400m (49.29) for BYU and 14th in the 200m (21.57).

Payge Cuthbertson threw 44.62m to finish third in the javelin, and teammate Ashton Riner came in fifth with a mark of 43.22m. Sierra Hansen tied for third in the pole vault with a clearance of 3.97m.

Dailyn Johnson placed sixth in the women’s discus with a throw of 47.91m. Jefferson Jarvis took fourth in the men’s discus (51.90m) and Seth Knowlton finished in fifth (51.16m). Jarvis threw a career-best 53.15m and took second in the discus open on Friday. That mark could potentially qualify him for regionals, based on the qualifying distances from previous years.

BYU track and field next competes in the Texas Relays starting on Thursday, March 29, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Braden Taylor works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact him at: wtrack_sid@byu.edu or bradenjt@gmail.com