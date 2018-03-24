Utah State women's tennis (9-8, 0-0 MW) will host Montana (6-8, 2-3 Big Sky) on Sunday, March 25, at 10 a.m., at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.

"We are really excited to play at home against a Montana team that is much improved," head coach Sean McInerney said. "It is going to be a great challenge, and we are looking forward (to) taking another step toward playing our best tennis when it matters most."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 10-6 at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Hannah Jones who is 8-6 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead the way with a 4-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Utah State leads Montana, 9-6, in program history. In singles, freshman Eimear Maher is 7-4 at the Nos. 5 and 6 spots, freshman Bianca Bostrom is 7-6 at the Nos. 3 through 6 spots, junior Nathie Joanlanne is 7-6 at the Nos. 2 through 4 spots and senior Cam Kincaid is 7-7 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. In doubles, Bostrom and Kincaid are 5-5 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.