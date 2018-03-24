In the two weeks since Harrison Creer scored 21 points in helping Olympus capture the 5A state championship at the University of Utah, he hasn’t picked up a basketball. He’s been too busy gearing up for the high school baseball season.

Knowing he was participating in Friday’s Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games on his home floor though, he figured he better get a few shots up. So in the fourth period on Friday he picked up a ball and practiced a few shots.

He’s still got it.

Creer knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points to lead the 5A All-Stars to the 114-111 victory over the 6A All-Stars in the final competitive game he’ll play in the Olympus gym.

“It’s kind of surreal, it’s awesome. It’s a fun atmosphere just to hang loose and have fun,” said Creer.

The game was knotted at 111-111 after Davis’ Josh Sanders buried a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining, but Timpview’s Hunter Erickson converted the and-one game-winner at the rim with 1.1 seconds remaining.

East’s Mikey Frazier added 23 points for the 5A All-Stars.

Layton’s Truman Brown led all scorers in the loss with 31 points on nine 3-pointers.

In the 4A-3A All-Star game, eight different 3A All-Stars scored in double figures, led by 16 points by Providence Hall’s Boston Douglas, as the 3A All-Stars pulled away late from 4A for the 111-106 win.

The 4A All-Stars were led by Hagen Wright who led all scorers with 29 points on four 3-pointers.

In the first boys all-star game of the day, Duchesne’s Kade Lamborn and Layton Christian’s Sano Gasana both scored 17 points as the 2A All-Stars jumped out to a 47-34 halftime lead and never trailed as it prevailed 91-83 over the 1A All-Stars.

The game was played in Olympus’ auxiliary gym after a 1A player temporarily broke a bolt in the backboard during a dunk in warm-ups.

The girls' all-star games were held last weekend at Stansbury High School with 6A, 3A and 2A all winning.

In the 6A-5A game, Roy’s Josie Williams scored 21 points to lead the 6A All-Stars to the 77-75 win over the 5A All-Stars.

Judge's Miyalla Tarver scored 19 points and Richfield's Emma Jones added 18 as the 3A All-Stars used a big first half to top the 4A All-Stars 93-85.

Wasatch Academy’s Emanuely De Oliveira scored 23 points to lead the 2A all-stars to the 85-57 victory over the 1A All-Stars.