Members of the 5A boys all-star team pose with their plaques after Friday's game at Olympus High School. The team was coached by Olympus' Matt Barnes.

In the two weeks since Harrison Creer scored 21 points in helping Olympus capture the 5A state championship at the University of Utah, he hasn’t picked up a basketball. He’s been too busy gearing up for the high school baseball season.

Knowing he was participating in Friday’s Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games on his home floor though, he figured he better get a few shots up. So in the fourth period on Friday he picked up a ball and practiced a few shots.

He’s still got it.

Creer knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points to lead the 5A All-Stars to the 114-111 victory over the 6A All-Stars in the final competitive game he’ll play in the Olympus gym.

“It’s kind of surreal, it’s awesome. It’s a fun atmosphere just to hang loose and have fun,” said Creer.

The game was knotted at 111-111 after Davis’ Josh Sanders buried a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining, but Timpview’s Hunter Erickson converted the and-one game-winner at the rim with 1.1 seconds remaining.

East’s Mikey Frazier added 23 points for the 5A All-Stars.

Layton’s Truman Brown led all scorers in the loss with 31 points on nine 3-pointers.

In the 4A-3A All-Star game, eight different 3A All-Stars scored in double figures, led by 16 points by Providence Hall’s Boston Douglas, as the 3A All-Stars pulled away late from 4A for the 111-106 win.

The 4A All-Stars were led by Hagen Wright who led all scorers with 29 points on four 3-pointers.

In the first boys all-star game of the day, Duchesne’s Kade Lamborn and Layton Christian’s Sano Gasana both scored 17 points as the 2A All-Stars jumped out to a 47-34 halftime lead and never trailed as it prevailed 91-83 over the 1A All-Stars.

The game was played in Olympus’ auxiliary gym after a 1A player temporarily broke a bolt in the backboard during a dunk in warm-ups.

The girls' all-star games were held last weekend at Stansbury High School with 6A, 3A and 2A all winning.

In the 6A-5A game, Roy’s Josie Williams scored 21 points to lead the 6A All-Stars to the 77-75 win over the 5A All-Stars.

Judge's Miyalla Tarver scored 19 points and Richfield's Emma Jones added 18 as the 3A All-Stars used a big first half to top the 4A All-Stars 93-85.

Wasatch Academy’s Emanuely De Oliveira scored 23 points to lead the 2A all-stars to the 85-57 victory over the 1A All-Stars.

