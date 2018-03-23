SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz were dealt a double heartbreaker — both the game itself and in the playoff race — in falling to the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 in overtime Friday night at AT&T Center.

Behind rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, Utah rallied in the final minute of regulation to force overtime and had a three-point lead in OT, but the Spurs made the plays down the stretch to win. With the loss, the Jazz missed their chance to sweep San Antonio this season while dropping a key game in the Western Conference race.

Turning point: Rudy Gay had a putback bucket to give the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 1:18 to play in overtime. After an empty possession for Utah, LaMarcus Aldridge collected an offensive rebound on San Antonio's next possession and scored to put the Spurs ahead by three.

The Jazz couldn't get the equalizer down the stretch.

This came after Mitchell hit two 3-pointers in the final 17 seconds of regulation, including the second one with 3.6 seconds left in the fourth, to tie the game at 114-114 and force overtime.

The heroes: Aldridge had a monster night, scoring a career-high 45 points. That included 28 in the first half while shooting 19 of 28 from the floor. He also had nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

Mitchell was also impressive for Utah, scoring 35, including 14 in the fourth quarter and 11 in the final two minutes of regulation. He added four steals and three assists.

3 keys

The Spurs outrebounded the Jazz 46-32 and had a 14-11 edge in second-chance points.

There were seven ties and 12 lead changes, with San Antonio's biggest lead at 11 points and Utah's at three.

Mitchell had his seventh 30-point game of his rookie year.

Jazz almanac:

41-32, Lost 1

Playoff picture: Eighth place in Western Conference

Utah had a chance to gain ground in the Western Conference playoff race with a win over San Antonio, but the loss keeps the Jazz in the eighth spot and drops them a game back of Minnesota (42-31) and two behind the Spurs (43-30).

In other Friday action, Oklahoma City (44-30) beat Miami 105-99 and is in the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves also beat New York 108-104 to move them a game up on Utah.

Denver (40-33), currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, beat Washington 108-100 to move within a game of the Jazz.

The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34), in the 10th spot, fell further behind in the race for the playoffs with a 109-104 loss to Indiana.

Both Portland (vs. Boston) and Golden State (against Atlanta) play later in the night. The Trail Blazers (44-27) are currently the No. 3 seed in the West, while Golden State (53-18) is No. 2.

Up next

Sunday at Golden State (53-18), 6:30 p.m. MDT (NBAtv/AT&T SportsNet)

Wednesday vs. Boston (48-23), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/AT&T SportsNet)

Friday, March 30 vs. Memphis (19-53), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)