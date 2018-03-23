Patrick Fishburn is tied for 14th place, as BYU men’s golf is tied for third place after day one of the Kansas State Bighorn Invitational on Friday.

“We have been struggling to start tournaments well,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said, “but it was nice to get off to a better start today. Patrick’s (Fishburn) 66 in the first round sure helped. We played great in the afternoon. We need to get out tomorrow and play our best round if we are going to catch Illinois.”

The Cougars fired -4 in round one, prior to firing -9 in round two. BYU is tied for third place at -13 with Notre Dame. Illinois sits atop the leaderboard at -20 after 36 holes of the 54-hole event, while Mississippi State is in second place at -16.

Fishburn carded 66 (-6) in the first round. He birdied five holes in the morning round and also eagled the par-5 sixth hole. The senior shot a 75 in the second round and is tied for 14th place at -3.

Lee shot a 73 (+1) in the first round and bounced back with a 69 (-3) in round two. Lee played bogey-free golf on the front nine and is tied for 20th place at -2. Spencer Dunaway is also tied for 20th place at -2. Dunaway carded 70-72 on Friday.

Rhett Rasmussen carded 75-69 to tie for 26th place after day one. In round two, Rasmussen birdied seven holes to shoot even par through 36 holes.

Peter Kuest is tied for 52nd place. After firing an 82 in the morning, Kuest turned around and shot a 69 in round two. Kuest birdied seven holes in the second round, including a stretch of four-straight birdies.

The Cougars will play the third and final round of the Bighorn Invitational on Saturday. Play begins at 8 a.m. PT. Follow the Cougars live by going to the BYU men’s golf schedule page.