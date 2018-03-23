An overall team effort helped BYU men’s tennis defeat West Coast Conference opponent Gonzaga, 4-1, on Friday afternoon at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

"I thought Gonzaga did a nice job of coming in and preparing—they are a great team," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "It was a tough match, and I'm pleased that we prevailed. It is a challenging weekend with a rivalry match after an important WCC match, but I thought our guys handled it well. They did a great job of taking it one match at a time and not looking beyond the mark. I'm happy to get another home win, and we're looking forward to tomorrow."

The Cougars (13-2, 3-0 WCC) quickly won in No. 1 doubles against the Bulldogs (7-5, 0-2 WCC). Undefeated duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu earned a 6-2 win over Vincent Rettke and Kyle Everly. Sam Tullis and David Ball dropped their match against Emilio Moreno and Ruadhan O’Sullivan, 6-4, in No. 3 doubles. With BYU and Gonzaga tied at a match apiece, the Cougars claimed the doubles point with a close 7-6 win from John Pearce and Ben Gajardo over Matthew Perkins and Hunter Egger in No. 2 doubles.

Up 1-0, BYU won three-consecutive singles matches. Hill defeated O’Sullivan, 6-0, 6-3, in No. 1 singles, while teammate Tullis earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Egger in No. 3 singles. Gajardo, who is undefeated in singles, solidified the Cougar win with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Emilio Moreno (No. 4 singles), giving BYU its fourth win of the day.

Gonzaga’s Vincent Rettke defeated Hsu, 6-3, 6-3, in No. 2 singles to earn the Bulldog’s their first win, concluding the match with a final score of 4-1.

The Cougars head to Salt Lake City to play against in-state rival Utah on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m. MST, at the Eccles Tennis Center. BYU returns home Monday, March 26, at 1 p.m., to host UNLV. The match will be played at the Outdoor Tennis Courts, weather permitting. Live stats will be available on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com