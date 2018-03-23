Coming off a victory at the BYU at Entrada Classic, BYU women’s golf will travel to San Diego to compete in the SDSU March Mayhem tournament March 26-28.

San Diego State will host 11 incoming universities on the par-72, 6,237-yard course at the Farms Golf Club: No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 Stanford, No. 6 Texas, No. 10 USC, No. 13 Northwestern, No. 18 Colorado, No. 37 Iowa State, No. 39 Baylor, No. 44 BYU, No. 49 Pepperdine and No. 58 Cal.

The tournament is a combination of stroke play and match play. After teams play 18 holes of stroke play Monday morning, the top-eight teams will be seeded and will play in a match-play tournament. The remaining four teams will play round-robin matches.

Teams will play 18 holes of match play Monday afternoon, followed by match play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Play begins Monday with an 8 a.m. PT shotgun start. Follow the Cougars live via links to live stats on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.