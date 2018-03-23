The last time Utah State men's tennis (10-8, 1-0 MW) played UNLV (9-5, 0-1 MW), it was for the Mountain West Championship in the 2017 season where the Aggies won the title, 4-0. Now, the Aggies begin a six-match streak of conference matches by hosting the Rebels on Saturday, March 24, at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club at 1 p.m.

"The team is excited to be playing at home and against a conference rival," head coach James Wilson said. "UNLV always has strong players, and it will definitely be a good test for our players. I'm looking forward to the guys coming out and setting the tone from the beginning of the match."

During the dual match season, USU has been led in singles play by freshman Jose Carvajal who is 9-6 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots, freshman Felipe Acosta who is 8-0 at the Nos. 4 through 6 spots and sophomore Sergiu Bucur who is 8-5 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots. In doubles, Carvajal and senior Jaime Barajas lead the way with a 7-3 mark at the No. 1 spot. Last week, Barajas passed Jakob Asplund to become the all-time wins leader in USU history with 139.

UNLV leads USU, 32-4, in the series history, but Utah State has recorded a victory in the last three matchups. In singles, senior Alexandr Cozbinov, who is ranked No. 85 in the nation in singles, is 10-2 at the No. 1 spot, while sophomore Eric Samuelsson is 9-2 at the Nos. 3 and 4 spots. In doubles, Cozbinov and senior Courtney Lock are 10-2 at the No. 1 spot, while Samuelsson and freshman Clayton Alenik are 7-5 at the No. 2 and 3 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.