SANDY — Rio Tinto Stadium's crowded schedule just got a bit busier.

Real Salt Lake announced Friday that the United States Women's National Team will play China in an international friendly at the RioT on June 7 at 7 p.m.

“Obviously, there’s a great history between the countries and we always enjoy the matches against China,” said U.S. head coach Jill Ellis in a news release. “They bring a level of technical skill and tactical savvy that challenges us, which is what we need as we continue to prepare for World Cup qualifying in the fall.”

This will be the fifth time the USWNT has played at Rio Tinto Stadium (it is 4-0) in Sandy.

Just minutes later, RSL announced that it will host top-flight German team Eintracht Frankfurt on July 10. The Eagles, who are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, will train at the Zions Bank Real Academy during their stay in Utah.

“We are excited to give our fans the opportunity to see a top-end German club at Rio Tinto Stadium and to give another club the chance to train at the Zions Bank Training Center — we take a lot of pride in that building and all its amenities,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said. “It will also be a great experience for our players to face an opponent with that sort of pedigree and we look forward to it.”

American national team player Timothy Chandler plays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt will be the fifth European team to play RSL, joining Real Madrid, Everton, Inter Milan and Manchester United.