As teams in the West fight for position in the playoff race, Mitchell Hansen of Hoops Habit has named the Jazz as the "most interesting team" in the mix.

"Even less than a month ago, Utah held position at the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings. As the season began to wind down, the Jazz’s position in the standings began to move up, now entering Thursday’s slate of NBA games in the eighth and final playoff spot in the West," Hansen wrote. "The Jazz are officially the most interesting team in the Western Conference playoff race, making their way into a postseason picture that was already very close and entertaining."

Gordon Hayward gets surprise visit from daughter during 'Fortnite' stream

Former Utah Jazz player Gordon Hayward had a surprise visit while streaming a game of Fortnite on Twitch: His 1-year-old daughter Charlotte.

.@gordonhayward was streaming Fortnite and a surprise visit from his daughter nearly got him eliminated. 🤣



(Courtesy: Twitch/hyperX, Twitch/gdhayward) pic.twitter.com/2KeiSNwL8u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2018

As you can see in the video, Hayward's wife Robyn placed Charlotte, who they nickname Charlie, onto Hayward's lap in the middle of a match. While Charlotte's visit almost got Hayward eliminated, this did become a good opportunity for father and daughter to bond over video games:

And finally ...

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum took to Instagram to show fans how much he's progressing from an Achilles injury he suffered on Nov. 4 of last year.

"Thankful for modern medicine, an amazing medical and training staff, and constant support from my friends and family. Full-go on the treadmill today. Another step in the process -- still a ways to go."

Weekend planner

Friday

NBA: Jazz at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.

G League: Stars vs. Reno, 7 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Baseball: Utah vs. Sacramento State

Baseball: BYU vs. Gonzaga

Baseball: UVU vs. Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Baseball: SLCC at Southern Nevada, 1 p.m. (DH)

Baseball: USU-Eastern vs. Southern Idaho, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Softball: BYU vs. North Dakota State, 12:30 p.m. and at LSU, 3 p.m. (LSU Round Robin)

Softball: Utah State at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Softball: Weber State at SUU, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball: SLCC vs. Southern Nevada, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball: Snow at Colorado Northwestern, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball: USU-Eastern at Southern Idaho, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men’s tennis: BYU vs. Gonzaga

Men’s tennis: Weber State at Portland State, 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis: SUU at Prairie View A&M, 9 a.m.

Women’s tennis: Utah vs. Fresno State

Men’s golf: BYU at Bighorn Intercollegiate, at Manhattan, Kan.

Track: Utah, BYU at Aztec Invitational, at Los Angeles

Track: Utah Valley, SUU at UC Riverside

Saturday

NWSL: Utah Royals at Orlando Pride, 5:30 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics: Pac-12 championship, at Tucson

Gymnastics: MRGC championships, 6 p.m., at Cedar City

Swimming: NCAA men’s championships, at Minneapolis

Baseball: Utah vs. Sacramento State

Baseball: BYU vs. Gonzaga

Baseball: UVU vs. Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Baseball: Dixie State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Baseball: SLCC at Southern Nevada, noon (DH)

Baseball: USU-Eastern vs. Southern Idaho, noon, 2:30 p.m.

Softball: Utah vs. Stanford

Softball: BYU vs. Baylor, 9 a.m., at Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Round Robin)

Softball: Utah State at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Softball: Weber State at SUU, 1 p.m.

Softball: SLCC vs. Southern Nevada, noon (DH)

Softball: Snow at Colorado Northwestern, noon (DH)

Softball: USU-Eastern at Southern Idaho, noon (DH)

Men’s golf: BYU at Bighorn Intercollegiate, at Manhattan, Kan.

Women’s golf: WSU, SUU at NAU Red Rocks Invitational, at Sedona, Ariz.

Men’s tennis: BYU at Utah

Men’s tennis: Utah State vs. UNLV, 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis: SUU vs. Oral Roberts, 9 a.m., at Prairie View, Texas

Women’s tennis: BYU vs. Fresno State, noon

Women’s tennis: Weber State at Northern Colorado, 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis: Dixie State at Holy Names, noon

Track: Utah, BYU at Aztec Invitational, at San Diego

Track: Utah Valley, SUU at UC Riverside

Sunday

NBA: Jazz at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball: Utah vs. Sacramento State

Baseball: UVU vs. Northern Colorado, noon

Baseball: Dixie State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.

Softball: Utah vs. Stanford

Softball: Utah State at UNLV, 1 p.m.

Men’s golf: UVU at Kingsmill Intercollegiate, at Williamsburg, Va.

Women’s golf: WSU, SUU at NAU Red Rocks Invitational, at Sedona, Ariz.

Women’s golf: Dixie State at CSU-Pueblo Invitational

Women’s tennis: Utah State vs. Montana, 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis: Weber State at Colorado State, 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis: SUU at Portland State