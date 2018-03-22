DALLAS — The Utah Jazz bounced back from a frustrating home loss two nights earlier to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-112 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

Turning point: In a game in which the home team trailed by as many as 21 points, the Mavericks used an 11-2 run to cut Utah's lead to 115-109 with 1:17 remaining.

Donovan Mitchell then gave Utah some breathing room, driving strong to the basket and made a runner while being fouled by Jalen Jones with 1:02 to play. Though he missed the free throw, it pushed the Jazz lead back to eight at 117-109 and Utah held on from there.

The heroes: Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points, shooting 11 of 22 from the field and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Utah had six players in double-figure scoring, including Joe Ingles, who had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio, who added 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.

3 keys

The Jazz outshot the Mavericks 52.9 percent to 49.4 percent from the field.

Utah had 10 more assists, 32 to 22.

The Jazz had 11 steals to five for Dallas.

Jazz almanac:

41-31, Won 1

Playoff picture: Eighth place in Western Conference

Up next:

Friday at San Antonio (42-30), 6:30 p.m. MDT (AT&T SportsNet)

Sunday at Golden State (53-18), 6:30 p.m. (NBAtv/AT&T SportsNet)

Wednesday vs. Boston (48-23), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/AT&T SportsNet)