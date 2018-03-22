Click here for a list of Easter events.

MUSIC/DANCE

"The Twelve Dancing Princesses," March 23-24, 7 p.m., Ballet Centre, 4907 S. Poplar St., Murray, $8 (801-455-0733 or theballetcentreinmurray.com)

Audra McDonald with the Utah Symphony, March 23-24, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $20-$103 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Be Thou My Vision” with Jordan Bluth, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, Dixie State University, St. George, $15 (heritagechoir.org)

BYU Men’s Chorus, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7-$11 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

BYU Trombone Choir, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Gypsy Hafla, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 and older (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Handel’s “Messiah,” March 23, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, tickets have been distributed, standby line will form at flagpole, other viewing locations include the Legacy Theater at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and the Conference Center Theater; concert will be livestreamed March 23, 7:30 p.m. (mormontabernaclechoir.org/messiah)

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” March 23-24, 7:30 p.m., Draper Park Middle School, 13133 S. 1300 East, Draper, free, tickets required (draperphilharmonic.org)

Zeppelin USA, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $15-$35 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

One Voice Children’s Choir, March 24, 1 and 2:15 p.m., Millard High School Auditorium, 200 Eagle Ave., Fillmore, $5 (oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

Harp Solo and Ensemble, March 24, 3 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Vista Kicks, March 24, 5 p.m., Canyons Village Stage, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free (parkcitymountain.com)

El Kalah Shriners sponsors Sterling Singers: "An Evening of Sacred Music," March 24, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 E. South Temple, free (sterlingsingers.org)

Valaura Arnold, March 24, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, March 24, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $36-$250 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

The Fry Street Quartet, March 25, 3 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Art, U., $25 for general, free for U. students with ID (novaslc.org)

Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan and John Mayall, March 26, 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Changing Lanes Experience, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

BYU University Bands, March 27, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $4 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

WSU New Millennium Wind Ensemble, March 27, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

"An Evening of Avant-garde Music for Percussion and Electronics," March 28, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (umfa.utah.edu)

Mos.A.I.C. Hip Hop Showcase, March 28-30, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theater, UVU, Orem, $12 for general, $8 for non-UVU students, children and seniors (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

Utah Saxophone, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

West Pointe Studios Review, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $11 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and younger (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Alicia Wrigley Quartet, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

BYU Dance Ensemble, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14 for general, $12 for students and seniors (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Jazz Guitar Ensemble, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts West, U., free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

GETTING OUT

Dragon Lights, March 23-May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival, March 23-26, times vary, 10 locations in Delta, Fillmore and Snake Valley, most events free (oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

Record Your Own Family Story, March 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Millard High School Auditorium, 200 Eagle Ave., Fillmore, free (oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

"PhotoOp 18," March 24, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, $25-$61, registration required (wasatchcameraclub.com)

Baby Animal Season Kickoff, March 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Chocolate and Cheese Festival, March 24-25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, Rio Tinto Center, 301 Wakara Way, included with NHMU admission, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, save $2 off admission ticket with online purchase, free for NHMU members, U. students and staff with ID, workshops have additional fees (nhmu.utah.edu)

Cancer Fundraiser Family Carnival, March 24, 5-8 p.m., Weber County Sports Complex, 4390 S. Harrison Blvd., Ogden, $10-$15 (weberstatetickets.com)

Disco Night at Studio 43 fundraiser, March 24, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $100 (saltlakeactingcompany.org)

Star Party, March 24, 8-10 p.m., Edge of the Cedars State Park, 680 W. 400 North, Blanding, free (435-678-2238 or stateparks.utah.gov)

Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main, Salt City Poetry Slam Finals, March 27, 8 p.m., $10 (facebook.com/WasatchWordsmiths)

Jr. Duck Stamp Art and Design Contest judging, March 28, 10 a.m., Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Education Center, 2155 W. Forest St., Brigham City, free (435-901-2788 or fws.gov)

"Reinventing the Ballet Pointe Show and Inventing a Business" with Eliza Gaynor Minden, March 28, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (yaleclubofutah.com)

Tanner Center for Human Rights keynote: Sonia Nazario, March 29, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (801-581-5966 or humanrights.utah.edu/events.php)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Single Wide," March 23-April 7, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$17 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Daddy Long Legs," March 23-24, 7 p.m.; March 24, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17 with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"The Little Mermaid," March 23, 24 and 26, 7:30 p.m.; March 24, 2:30 p.m., CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Mary Stuart," March 23, 7:30 p.m.; March 24, 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Margetts Theatre, BYU, Provo, $10-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Straight," March 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; March 25, 3 p.m., Sorenson Unity Center, 1383 S. 900 West, $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, contains explicit sexual content and language, for mature audiences only, according to utahrep.org (435-612-0037 or utahrep.org)

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown," through March 30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8-$10 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"The Drowsy Chaperone," through March 31, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” through March 31, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"The Tempest," through March 31, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

"Footloose," through April 1, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"The Secret Garden," through April 7, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"Thoroughly Modern Millie," through April 7, dates and times vary, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for seniors and students, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

"A View from the Bridge," through April 7, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through April 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Little Miamaid," through April 14, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"MLA," March 23-25, 9:15 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $8-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Needhi Naadhi Oke Katha," March 23-25, 6:40 p.m., The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $8-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Ponyo," March 25, 26 and 28, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$12 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Spamilton,” through June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Franco Escamilla, March 24, 6:30 and 10 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $78.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail," March 23, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"The Breadwinner," March 26, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"A Bug's Life," March 29, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Descendants 2," March 26, 2 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Downsizing," March 26, 10 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

"The Finest Hours," March 27, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"The Florida Project," March 27, 7 p.m., Fulton Library Auditorium, UVU, Orem, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Jungle Book," March 26, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle," March 28, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

KUED Utah-related documentaries, March 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Millard High School Auditorium, 200 Eagle Ave., Fillmore, free (oldcapitolstoryfest.com)

"The Last Command," March 23, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"The Lego Batman Movie," March 27, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North; and March 28, 1 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

Manual Cinema: "Ada/Ava," March 29, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $10 for youths ages 18 and younger, $5 for U. students, $10 for non-U. students, children under age 6 not admitted (tickets.utah.edu)

"Matilda," March 28, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Mother!" March 29, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"On Her Shoulders," March 27, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical," March 26, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $15 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 5249 S. State, Murray, J. Crockett, author of “Nostalgic Blood,” March 24, 11 a.m. (801-261-4040 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, J. Crockett, author of “Nostalgic Blood,” March 23, 11:30 a.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Jack Carr, author of “The Terminal List,” March 29, 7 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City, 777 S. 1300 East, Roma Downey, author of “Box of Butterflies: Discovering the Unexpected Blessings All Around Us,” March 23, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

First Unitarian Church, 569 S. 1300 East, Tara Westover, author of "Educated: A Memoir," March 29, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, reading with Steve Early, author of “Refinery Town,” March 23, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Debby Turkington, author of “The Story of Chakadog and His Human,” March 24, 11 a.m.; and authors Gayle Forman, Ally Condie and Sara Zarr, March 29, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Matthew Reinhart, author of “Pixar: A Pop-Up Celebration,” and Keira Drake, author of “The Continent,” March 27, 7 p.m.; and Rosalyn Eves, author of “Lost Crow Conspiracy,” March 29, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Rowland Hall Upper School, Larimer Auditorium, 843 S. Lincoln St., Junot Diaz and Leo Espinosa, author and illustrator of “Islandborn,” March 23, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Write-a-Thon,” March 29, 2 p.m., free (umfa.utah.edu/land-art)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Department of Workforce Services Metro, 720 S. 200 East, "Create Better Health" with Food Sense, March 27, 9 a.m., free (extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Campus, STC Oak Room, 4600 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, “Diversity Dinner” with discussion, March 27, 5 p.m., free, for ages 12 and older (calendar.slcc.edu/calendar)

Sundance Mountain Resort, Redford Conference Center, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sunday, “Gala on the Mountain” fundraiser, March 27, 6:30-10 p.m., $100 (smsef.org)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius Von Bismarck, opening reception March 23, 7 p.m.; on display March 23-May 26 (801-328-4201)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Vietnam Veterans: Art Beyond Combat,” by Carl Purcell, Daniel Maynard and John Steele, opening reception March 29, 7 p.m.; on display through April 4 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by Jake Gilson, through April 7 (801-583-4800)

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Florescentia,” by Emily Fox King, through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show," through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West No. 125, art by McGarren Flack and Banyan Fierer, through April 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, through April 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Doug Snow, through March 31 (801-589-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “At Home,” by Dennis Smith and Justin Wheatley, through April 20 (801-533-8245)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond," by Howie Garber, through April 20 (801-519-2461)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, through April 13 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Panpsychicae in Chaosi,” by James Joel Holmes, through April 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Umbrella Series,” by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon and Jamie Wayman, through April 14 (801-910-2088)

The Macaroni Gallery, 244 S. 500 West, “Rustic Frames,” by various artists, through March 31 (801-554-8170)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles from Silk Road Culture,” through March 27 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Tom Howard, Simone Simonian and Nel Ivancich, through April 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chris Adams, through March 25 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Timeless,” by Thomas B. Szalay, through March 31; and “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13 (801-524-8200)

Salt Lake Culinary Center, 2233 S. 300 East, “Local and Far Away,” by Randy Laub and Stephanie Swift, through March 30 (saltlakeculinarycenter.com)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Inner Echoes,” by Utah artists, through April 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; and “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Raymond Marlow, through March 31 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Andrew Davidson, through March 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jenna Lineweaver, through March 31 (801-628-9592)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “Artists with a Camera,” by members of the St. George Fine Art Photographers Guild, through April 11 (256photography.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, 44th Annual BDAC Statewide Competition, through March 30 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, art by Shawna Moore and R. Nelson Parrish, through April 14 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Wizards of Pop,” by Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart, through March 27 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Spring Fling,” by various artists, through March 31 (southernutahartguild.com)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, 31st Annual Invitational Art Show and Sale, through April 1 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Do or Die: Affect, Ritual, Resistance,” by Fahamu Pecou, through April 7 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES AND LECTURES

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women” panel discussion, March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or zionartsociety.org)

Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, “PhotoOp 18,” presentation by Brenda Tharp and Elizabeth Carmel, March 24, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $25-$35, registration required (wasatchcameraclub.com)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Modernism for Traditionalists: Understanding Picasso, Warhol, Rothko and all Your Favorites,” March 27, 5:30-7 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or artisticarsenals.com)

Beaux-Arts Academy, 1082 E. 930 South, Provo, "Modernism for Traditionalists: Understanding Picasso, Warhol, Rothko and all Your Favorites,” March 29, 4-6 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or artisticarsenals.com)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “ARTLandish: Spencer Finch” artist talk, March 30, 7 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." March 23, 7 p.m.; March 24, 11 a.m. is sensory-friendly performance, Kingsbury Hall, U., $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 18 and younger and U. students with ID (tickets.utah.edu)

"Aladdin Jr.," March 23-31, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $12 for adults, $2 for children ages 16 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The Magic Lake,” March 23, 7:30 p.m.; March 24, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $18.50-$27.50 for adults, 50 percent discount for children ages 12 and younger (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Paw Patrol Live,” March 23-25, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $19-$110 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Nature Without Limits: Snake Scales and Turtle Shells,” March 24, 9-10:30 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $10 for children ages 2-6, free for accompanying adult (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Nature Without Limits: Reptiles ’R’ Us,” March 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $10 for children ages 6-12, free for accompanying adult (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Animal Diversity and Tracking, March 24, 1 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for children under age 2 and members, sign up at front desk (801-456-5437 or discovery gateway.org)

Scheels Free Day, March 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Birds Not Bunnies,” March 28, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Preschool Discovery Days: Skin, Scales and Reptile Tails,” March 28 or March 29, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers per child/adult pair (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Seuss-A-Palooza,” March 31, 11 a.m., King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (kingsenglish.com)

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” through March 30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

County Library O.W.L. Camp Registration, through March 31, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, apply online by March 31, O.W.L. Camp will be in June, free for youths ages 11-18, space is limited (slcolibrary.org/wizarding)

“Robin Hood,” through April 7, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Super Bunny to the Rescue” puppet show, March 23, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, ceramic tile art and women’s history scavenger hunt for teens, March 23, 3 p.m. (801-524-8290)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Kid’s Got Talent” for children ages 10-14, March 23, 3:30 p.m., register at front desk (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, toothbrush robots for teens, March 23, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, read to a dog, March 24, 11 a.m., register at front desk (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, free screening of “Lego Ninjago,” March 24, 1 and 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., Shrinky Dinks for teens, March 24, 2 p.m. (801-594-8651)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, March 24, 3 p.m., register at front desk (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, a free screening of Lego movies, March 26, 28 and 31, 1 p.m. (801-524-8290)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Disney Villains’ Convention and free screening of “Descendants 2,” March 26, 2 p.m.; a free screening of Lego movies March 27-29, noon; and Pac-Man tag, March 28, 3 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Celebrate Spring,” March 26, 2 p.m.; March 27, 2 p.m.; March 28, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; March 29, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Bboy Federation, March 26, 4 p.m.; “Super Bunny to the Rescue” puppet show, March 28, 10:15 a.m.; (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, animal show, March 26, 7 p.m.; and “Kids Got Talent,” March 27 and 30, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Super Bunny to the Rescue” puppet show, March 26, 7 p.m.; and Button Making and YouTube Extravaganza for teens, March 29, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, basketball bingo for teens, March 27, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Marvelous Makers: Zip Line Racers,” March 28, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, galaxy jar craft for teens, March 29, 6:30 p.m. (801-852-6650)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main, recently announced the Salt City Poetry Slam Finals that will take place March 27, 8 p.m. The event will feature award-winning poet Clementine von Radics. The finalists include RJ Walker, Jose Soto, TaneshaNicole, Jesse Parent, Dorothy McGinnis, Chris Atkin, Carly Severino, Carelyn Brazelton, Nate Roundy and Bryce Wilson. The 10 finalists have participated in preliminary poetry slams since August 2017. The event will determine who will represent Salt Lake in the National Poetry Slam later this year. Admission to the Salt Lake Poetry Slam Finals is $10. Visit facebook.com/WasatchWordsmiths for more information and to purchase tickets.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Youth Storytelling Contest. Students are invited to register on or before Wednesday, March 28. Stories should be three to seven minutes in length. Judging includes knowing the story by memory, eye contact, body language, gestures, enthusiasm and other factors. Winners will be invited to perform at the Brigham City Library on April 16 and at a celebration dinner on April 21. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Youth Art-Tell contest. Students are invited to submit artwork, and the story can be made up or from any book. All art must be original. Entries are due at the center before 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, with a completed entry form attached. Chosen art will be on display at the Brigham City Library. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 25th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries must be submitted to the center by March 24. Entries will be divided by adults, children and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 11-June 23. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will be open for Easter brunch on April 1, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison will offer la carte from a brunch menu including traditional breakfast dishes, small plates, fresh salads, sandwiches and desserts. Some items include biscuits and gravy, a wild mushroom scramble or the Niche breakfast. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Cafe Trio Cottonwood, 6405 S. 3000 East, Cottonwood Heights, will serve an Easter brunch buffet on April 1, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner will be served 3-9 p.m. The downtown location at 680 S. 900 East will offer the regular brunch menu along with Easter specials. The meal price for adults will be $32.95 and the price for children ages 7-12 will be $15.99. Children ages 6 and younger can eat for free. Cafe Trio Park City at 6585 N. Landmark Drive at Kimball Junction will also serve an Easter brunch buffet. Brunch on April 1 will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner will be offered 3-9 p.m. The meal price for adults will be $34.95 and the price for children ages 7-12 will be $16.99. Children ages 6 and younger can eat for free. Reservations are encouraged. Visit triodining.com for more information.

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 1080 E. 1300 South, will be open for dinner on Easter Sunday, 5-9 p.m. The regular dinner menu will be available including tempura, teriyaki, sukiyaki, katsu, udon, donbury, sushi and appetizers and Japanese specialties. Call 801-487-3525 or visit kyotoslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will open at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The full rodizio-style dinner menu will be offered all day at regular dinner pricing. Special brunch items will also be available, including scrambled eggs, bacon, muffins, croissants and Danish pastries through 3 p.m. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will serve an Easter brunch buffet April 1, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The buffet will include a prime rib carving station, a choice of hot and cold entrees and salads, with pastries, cakes and a chocolate fountain with assorted treats for dessert. The cost for the brunch is $35 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-13 and free for children under age 3. Reservations are highly suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

