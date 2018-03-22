The BYU women’s tennis team won its fourth-straight match in a 4-1 victory over in-state rival Utah State on Thursday. The Cougars move to 8-1 all-time against the Aggies.

“It was a close match today,” BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. “We didn't play our best in singles, but we were able to compete and pull out the win today. I'm happy with our fight today on the road.”

Senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan in No. 1 doubles got BYU (9-4) off to a hot start, defeating Utah State’s (9-8) Jenna Kane and Maggie O’Meara, 6-1. No. 3 doubles followed suit, as junior Taylah Beckman and Samantha Smith beat Sasha Pisareva and Hannah Jones of Utah State, 6-2, to give the Cougars the doubles point and a 1-0 lead. No. 2 doubles did not finish their match.

Pisareva answered back for the Aggies in No. 1 singles and defeated Jones, 6-0, 6-2, to tie the everything up at 1-1. In No. 2 singles, Abramyan carried her momentum from doubles play in her match against Utah State’s Sabrina Demerath and gave BYU the lead once again with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

With the Cougars leading 2-1, Cusick competed against Rhoda Tanui of Utah State in No. 4 singles. Cusick won a hard-fought first set, but Tanui fought back to take the second and send the match into a third set. However, Cusick overcame Tanui’s surge to win a close match, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, to put BYU up 3-1.

In the final match of the day, freshman Madeline Almeida played O’Meara in a battle at No. 3 singles. After Almeida won the first set handily, O’Meara fired back to win a tight second set. Both players continued to trade shots back and forth, but Almeida prevailed to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 win and give the Cougars the 4-1 win over the Aggies. No. 5 and 6 singles did not finish.

BYU returns to Provo to welcome Fresno State on Saturday at the Indoor Tennis Courts starting at 12 p.m. Admission to the match is free and complimentary pizza will be provided to all spectators. Live stats and an online video stream for the match can be found on BYU’s online schedule.