Utah State women's tennis (9-8, 0-0 MW) lost, 4-1, to BYU (9-4, 2-1 WCC) on Thursday at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.

"I'm pretty proud of the effort," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We knew BYU was a very good team coming in. In singles, we played smart and we moved well. We're getting better, definitely, in singles play. Doubles was a pretty big disappointment. I don't think we came out and executed at all, but we'll bounce back. We're definitely becoming a pretty good team. We've got a lot of work to do, but it's going to be a good last month of the season. I was proud of the effort, but upset with the result. We got a little bit better today which was important."

In doubles play, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lost, 1-6, at the No. 1 spot to senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan. Sophomore Hannah Jones and freshman Sasha Pisareva then lost, 2-6, at the No. 3 spot to junior Taylah Beckman and sophomore Samantha Smith. Senior Sabrina Demerath and sophomore Rhoda Tanui were down, 3-4, at the No. 2 spot against sophomores Kate Cusick and Polina Malykh, but the match ended unfinished due to the other courts' results.

In singles, Pisareva dropped just two games to win it, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 1 spot against Jones. Demerath lost, 4-6, 3-6, at No. 2 to Abramyan. Tanui lost her first set, 5-7, at the No. 4 spot against Cusick but dropped just two games in the second set to win, 6-2. Tanui lost in the third set, 4-6. O'Meara also lost her first set, 1-6, but came back to win the second, 7-5, at the No. 3 spot against freshman Madeline Almeida. Almeida clinched the win for BYU after winning the third set, 7-5.

USU is back in action on Sunday, March 25, when the Aggies host Montana (6-8, 2-3 Big Sky) at 10 a.m., at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.