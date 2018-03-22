Utah State softball (10-15, 0-3 MW) is set to open a three-game Mountain West series at UNLV (19-8, 2-1 MW). The Aggies and Rebels begin competition on Friday, March 23, at 7 p.m. MT, with games following on Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, at 5 p.m. and noon, respectively.

All regular-season home and Mountain West games will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form via USU's athletic website. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

UNLV welcomes the Aggies to Las Vegas with a 19-8 record, going 2-1 during the first weekend of Mountain West play. Senior utility player Jade Yadao-Valdez leads the Rebel offense, as she is batting .375 (27-of-72) on the season. Four pitchers have seen time in the circle for UNLV, where senior Janine Petmecky leads the team and the Mountain West with a 1.36 ERA and a team-best 81 strikeouts. As a team, UNLV is batting .288 (204-of-709), while posting a team ERA of 2.57. Kristie Fox is in her first season as the head coach of the Rebel program after spending five years as head coach at UT Arlington.

For the Aggies, senior catcher Brina Buttacavoli is batting a team-high .382 (26-of-68), while leading the team with six home runs and 23 RBIs. As a team, Utah State is hitting .295 (203-of-688). In the circle, freshman Delaney Hull leads the pitching staff with a 2.54 ERA and a 5-3 individual record, while the four pitchers have allowed 186 hits and 137 runs with a combined 3.96 ERA.

All-time, Utah State is 24-29 against UNLV. The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings against the Rebels.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.