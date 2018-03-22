Did you know the Deseret News has 36 years of boys basketball all-state archives dating back to the 1981-1982 season listed at DeseretNews.com? A quick glance reveals several noteworthy father-son combination of all-staters this season.

This year’s Mr. Basketball winner Rylan Jones out of Olympus definitely inherited some great genes. His father Chris Jones was a Deseret News 3A first team all-stater at Judge Memorial back in the 1989-1990 season. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.5 assists.

He isn’t the only big-name all-stater who’s following in his fathers footsteps.

Olympus High's speedy guard Rylan Jones is Deseret News' 2018 Mr. Basketball

Riverton sophomore Richie Saunders burst onto the high school basketball scene this year and was named a 6A first teamer after averaging 18.8 points.

It’s notoriety his father can relate with. Richard Saunders was named the 4A MVP at Brighton after leading the Bengals to the 1985-86 state championship.

Acey Orton of Panguitch was named a 1A first team all-stater this year. His father, Dale Orton, was also named a Deseret News first team all-stater 25 years ago.

There has yet to be a father and son who’ve both been named Mr. Basketball, but there could’ve been. The Deseret News started handing out a Mr. Basketball award after the 1986-1987 season, with Ben Lomond’s Kurt Miller claiming the inaugural trophy.

Looking back at 32 years of Deseret News Mr. Basketball winners

Three years prior Marty Haws was named 4A MVP for Hillcrest, and he would’ve likely been the Mr. Basketball winner after averaging 24 points during his senior season.

His son T.J. Haws was named Mr. Basketball at Lone Peak for the 2013-2014 season.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the difference between when Chris Jones and his son Rylan Jones were named to the Deseret News All-State teams.