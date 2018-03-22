With just more than two weeks left in spring drills, Utah State football will hold its final scrimmage on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, March 23, at approximately 4:15 p.m., following roughly 45 minutes of practice.

Sixth-year head coach Matt Wells will run his team through a roughly 40-play scrimmage at the end of practice and wants to see continued improvement on both sides of the ball.

“Tomorrow will be half practice, half scrimmage,” said Wells. “During practice, we will get some open-field tackling done and then the last 45 minutes will be live. Two areas we need to see separation in is with the running backs and defensive backs. A lot of those guys have been stepping up and some have been inconsistent, so another day with some live work will help us evaluate those two groups.”

During the scrimmage, both the No. 1 and No. 2 offenses will get the ball at their own 25 and 50-yard line with a six-play minimum scenario against the No. 1 and No. 2 defenses. USU will also run both groups through a pair of red zone periods from the 12 and 25-yard line, along with a pair of four-minute drills and a period inside their own red zone. The No. 3 offense and defense will also see live action during the scrimmage, while the special teams will work on punting, kickoffs and kickoff returns.

Utah State continues its spring schedule next week, practicing on Tuesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and again on Thursday from 6-8 a.m.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, culminating with their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 7, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 2 p.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.