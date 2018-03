The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games will be held at Olympus High this Friday.

The tripleheader tips at 4 p.m. with the 2A all-stars taking on the 1A all-stars. At 5:45 p.m. the 4A all-stars face the 3A all-stars, followed by the 6A vs. 5A game at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person and $20 for a family.

Here are the rosters for the teams scheduled to participate:

Class 6A

Truman Brown, Layton

Brock Gilbert, Syracuse

Darrion Nebeker, West Jordan

Tyler Pearson, Pleasant Grove

David Andrew, Kearns

Sinai Enoch, West Jordan

Josh Sanders, Davis

Dalton Miller, Bingham

Ben Nielson, Riverton

Anel Anagic – Granger

Class 5A

Spencer Jones, Olympus

Harrison Creer, Olympus

Tyler Walker, Timpanogos

Derik Eaquinton, Timpanogos

Elijah Shelton, Highland

Ben Schreiner, Springville

Josh Mordue, Viewmont

Ammon Jensen, Corner Canyon

Mikey Frazier, East

Hunter Erickson, Timpview

Class 4A

Jake Dahle, Bear river

Brantzen Blackner, Canyon View

Tucker Peterson, Desert Hills

Matt Kitzman, Juan Diego

Jason Ricketts, Juan Diego

Jared Bagely, Logan

Ross Reeves, Orem

Hagen Wright, Payson

Cole Griffin, Salem Hills

Class 3A

Brady Arbon, Grantsville

Cade Russell, Morgan

Jon Parker, Union

Trevor Burton, Delta

Max Gurney, Juab

Ty Gillman, Union

Ryan Potter, Grantsville

Boston Douglas, Providence Hall

Brett Staheli, ALA

Brett Roundy, Delta

Class 2A

Sano Gasana, Layton Christian

Malcolm Smauldon, Layton Christian

Davis Heslington, Beaver

Porter Hollingshead, Beaver

Jack Dischman, Rowland Hall

Kade Lamborn, Duschene

Weston Poulson, Duschene

Riley Braman, Altamont

Porter Miller, Parawon

Stockton Richins, North Summit

Class 1A

Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley

Jace Eyre, Panguitch

Trevor Wolfley, Panguitch

Jesse Wall, Tintic

Braxton Peterson, Tintic

Gustave Carrillo, Wendover

Andy Weaver, Tabiona

David Whitney, Tintic

Garrett Spencer, Valley