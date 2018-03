The Utah Utes aren't in the Big Dance, but that didn't stop their large head coach from busting some moves Wednesday night.

After the Utes beat Saint Mary's 67-58 in overtime Wednesday to advance to the NIT Final Four next week, a video was posted on the team's Twitter account of 6-foot-10 Larry Krystkowiak doing an interesting jig in the locker room.

Incidentally, Wednesday's victory came 20 years to the day after Utah beat Arizona 76-51 for the program's lone NCAA Tournament Final Four win.