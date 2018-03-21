MORAGA, Calif. — The Utah Utes are headed to New York City.

In an overtime contest that was close throughout, the No. 2-seeded Utes topped the No. 1-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels 67-58 Wednesday night on the road in the NIT quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Turning point: With the game tied at 57 and 2:11 remaining, Utah closed on a 10-1 run thanks to Sedrick Barefield and Gabe Bealer.

The hero: Barefield made two 3-pointers in the final 2:11, three total in overtime and five for the game to finish with a game-high 19 points.

3 keys:

• Utah won the overtime session 13-4.

• Saint Mary’s star Jock Landale went scoreless in overtime and didn’t score over the final 6:41 of the game.

• The Utes finished 12 of 27 from beyond the arc while Saint Mary’s went just 7 of 22.

Utes almanac: 22-11, Won 3

Next up: vs. Western Kentucky, Tuesday, March 27, 5 p.m. MT in New York City