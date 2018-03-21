No. 20 BYU will face No. 15 Boise State, Southern Utah and Utah State this Saturday in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships hosted by Southern Utah.

“I really like our lineups. We’re peaking at just the right time,” head coach Guard Young said. “I just love seeing good gymnastics. We’re in a great conference with great gymnastics, and people here in Utah have such a fantastic opportunity to watch and participate in that.”

The Cougars come into the championships after posting the team's second-highest road score of 196.375 against No. 8 Washington and No. 15 Boise State last weekend. The vault team also posted a season-high score on the event with a 49.100.

After 12 meets in the season, six away and six at home, BYU holds season-high scores of 49.100 on vault, 49.425 on bars, 49.325 on beam and 49.375 on floor. The Cougars' highest score of the season was a 196.625 at home, while their highest road score of 196.450 came at Southern Utah. BYU enters the conference championships as the No. 2 seed behind only Boise State.

The conference championship activities will span two days. Friday night is the banquet to announce all-conference gymnasts. The competition begins Saturday at 6 p.m. MT. Live streaming of the meet will be available, as well as live stats.