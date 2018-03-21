SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation announced that it will honor eight former coaches and two administrators on Monday, April 9, during the annual Spring Honors & Awards Banquet.

Craig Gladwell, Esther Halliday, Mike Hansen, Brian Kuhlmann, Roger Pyper, Larry Swim and Jody Warren will be honored as Distinguished High School Coaches. Ron Haun will receive a Coach of Merit award, reflecting his work at the high school and college levels, while Becky Anderson and Dave Hoch will receive Distinguished Service recognition.

Here is a quick look at those being honored.

• Gladwell won four state basketball championships in the 1990s as North Sevier High School's coach.

• Halliday claimed three consecutive state championships as Bingham's girls volleyball coach.

• Hansen won three state championships as Layton's wrestling coach.

• Kuhlmann enjoyed considerable success as coach of Timpview High's cross-country and track and field programs with 13 state championships and 11 second-place finishes.

• Pyper won four state championships as Wasatch High's girls basketball coach.

• Swim coached Murray's boys and girls teams to 17 state swimming championships.

• Warren, who died in 2014, produced 26 individual state wrestling champions in 25 years at Ogden and Weber high schools.

• Haun won two state championships as Murray's football coach and later made a national impact as Ricks College's longtime coach.

• Anderson excelled as a three-sport coach at Murray High, winning the first-ever girls softball title and became a mainstay of the Utah High School Activities Association as the first female assistant director.

• Hoch became a successful baseball coach at three northern Utah high schools and continues to administer a strong program as Northridge's longtime athletic director.

The event will include a 6 p.m. reception and 7 p.m. dinner at the Little America Hotel. For reservations, go to UtahSportsHallofFame.org.