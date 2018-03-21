SALT LAKE CITY — If you stroll past newsstands or places where magazines are sold, you’ll likely notice a familiar face on the cover of a popular basketball one.

Donovan Mitchell continues to keep the Utah Jazz in the national spotlight with his stellar play.

This time, the 21-year-old’s face is stamped on the front of the latest SLAM magazine, which is synonymous for infusing hoops with the hip-hop culture.

Rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell is taking the NBA by storm 🔥@UtahJazz star @spidadmitchell covers SLAM 215: https://t.co/1SeI2VAhY5 pic.twitter.com/uZyWRVAFfs — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 21, 2018

Allen Iverson, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have all made famous appearances on the cover over the years. It has been around since 1994.

Mitchell poses on the front in the Jazz’s Nike City Edition uniform.

The slam dunk champion is also profiled by SLAM editor Adam Figman, where’s he described as a ready-made superstar.

He joins Deron Williams as just the second Jazz player to make the cover.

See the story here.