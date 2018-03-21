The debate about BYU basketball being mediocre rages on Twitter and CougarBoard, and Matt and I jump in to determine the Cougars really are mediocre or something a little better. Then we dive into spring football, discussing Zach Kotoa’s emergence at running back, the plethora of tight ends, and whether Zach Wilson might be the 2018 starting quarterback. Also on the show: Boston accents, March Madness and what effect Heath Schroyer’s departure will have on the basketball team.

