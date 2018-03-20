We defended. 21, 20, 22-point quarters is going to keep you in games, but at a certain point your defense bends and bends and bends and then they made plays at the end of the game.

SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles insisted he didn’t stay up too late overthinking it last night.

Nobody else on the Utah Jazz team needed a reminder of what happened the last time they faced the Atlanta Hawks, either.

“We all know that, but we’re not going to be in there hyping each other up over that,” Ingles said during shootaround.

For those that do need a reminder, the 14-point road loss on Jan. 22 ultimately sparked a Jazz hot streak, where they won 21 of the next 23 games.

Unfortunately, that didn’t carry over to Tuesday’s rematch as the Jazz were upset again, 99-94, snapping their nine-game win streak.

Jazz legends Karl Malone, John Stockton and Jerry Sloan all enjoyed the action in Vivint Arena on Tuesday night, but even that couldn’t stop Hawks guard Dennis Schroder from burning the home team for a career-high 41 points.

“He was just hitting shots,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “And it got him going in the first quarter when he started hitting a bunch of shots, and when you see the ball go in that many times it does a lot for you confidence-wise, and it just went on from there.”

Mitchell ended with a team-high 24 points but shot an abysmal 9 for 28 from the floor, connecting on just 1-of-10 3-point attempts. As a team, Utah knocked down 37.1 percent of its shots, including 6 for 34 from beyond the arc for 17.6 percent.

Even with the terrible shooting, the Jazz were still within a point, 95-94, with 15.9 seconds remaining before Taurean Prince iced the game with four late free throws.

Despite Schroder’s career-night, Atlanta didn’t perform that great offensively either, connecting on just a 40.4 percent clip. Prince finished with 11 points and Dewayne Dedmon logged 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“We defended,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder, “21, 20, 22-point quarters is going to keep you in games, but at a certain point your defense bends and bends and bends and then they made plays at the end of the game."

Schroder went off for a season-high 17 fourth-quarter points to become the first 40-point Hawks scorer since Joe Johnson in 2008. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds. His driving floater with 37.5 seconds remaining in regulation was a key bucket, and he described his team’s performance as “outstanding.”

“Like I said, it’s amazing, but I think it’s sweeter that we got the win as well,” Schroder said of his career night. “If I had 50 points and we lost, then it (doesn’t mean anything). But with the win it’s amazing, like I said, and we’re going to celebrate.”

Ricky Rubio posted 15 points of his 23 points in the first half to go along with three assists and two steals. Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks despite picking up five fouls. Joe Ingles added 16 points and seven assists.

Derrick Favors missed the game with left knee soreness. He entered practice Monday with the injury, so the team decided to give him a couple days off to monitor the symptoms and started Jonas Jerebko in his place.

The Jazz (40-31) fell to eighth place on the Western Conference standings with 11 games remaining. Utah will hit the road next to face Dallas Thursday for the first of a three-game road trip.

“Sometimes you get hit, but we can take some positives from it,” Gobert said. “Or we can cry and just say, ‘Oh, we lost to the Atlanta Hawks’ and be crying for the next two weeks. There is no stress.”