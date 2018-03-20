SALT LAKE CITY — The Atlanta Hawks snapped the Utah Jazz's nine-game win streak on Tuesday night, defeating the Jazz 99-94.

Turning point: Dennis Schroder made a floater with 37 seconds left in the game to put the Hawks up two. On the ensuing Jazz possession, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles missed shots.

The hero: Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points in the win for Atlanta.

3 keys:

Utah was 6 for 34 from the three-point line, just 17.6 percent.

The Jazz had 16 turnovers.

The Hawks outrebounded the Jazz, 52-51.

Jazz almanac:

40-31, Lost one.

Playoff picture: Eighth in Western Conference

Up next

Thursday at Dallas (22-49), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Friday at San Antonio (41-30), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Sunday at Golden State (58-18), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)