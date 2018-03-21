Utah State football held its eighth spring practice Tuesday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, and the Aggie tight ends are working on being more consistent heading into the 2018 campaign.

“We can see that we are better on offense (as compared to last spring) and we are picking up from where we left off last season,” said tight ends/inside receivers coach Luke Wells. “As for our tight ends and slot receivers, they just need to continue to improve their perimeter blocking and be more consistent catching the football.

“Overall, we’ve got a good rhythm on offense this spring, we have a lot of guys back and our pace has been good.”

Utah State welcomes back two letterwinners at tight end in junior Dax Raymond and sophomore Carson Terrell, to go along with two more players who were with the program last season in senior Emerson Woods and sophomore Travis Boman.

Raymond has played in 21 games during his Aggie career, including starting all 12 games he played in last season as he caught 41 passes for 456 yards (11.5 ypr) and one touchdown in route to earning honorable mention all-Mountain West honors. In fact, Raymond ranked second on the team in 2017 in both receptions and receiving yards. For his career, Raymond has 45 receptions for 528 yards (11.7 ypr) and one touchdown.

“It’s been a great spring for the tight ends,” said Raymond. “We are all trying to improve personal skills and team skills, and that's what spring ball is all about, improving and getting better.”

Terrell played in 12 games as a true freshman for Utah State last season and caught 10 passes for 107 yards (10.7 ypr), while Woods appeared in two games. Boman did not see any action for USU last season.

Furthermore, Utah State added one new player to the tight end group this spring in freshman Ryan Grange (Plain City, Utah/Fremont HS).

“We are a lot further along on offense this spring as compared to where we were last spring, and I think we are looking really good as an offense,” added Raymond.

Utah State continues its spring schedule this week with another practice Thursday morning before concluding its third week with its second scrimmage of the spring on Friday, March 23, at 3:15 p.m.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, including their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 7, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 2 p.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.