SALT LAKE CITY — Some new signs are mounted throughout downtown Salt Lake City.

As the Utah Jazz continue their push to host a future NBA All-Star Game, several indicators are mounted in the area.

A huge “NBA All-Star Salt Lake” banner is posted outside the Salt Palace Convention Center along with digital all-star logos on the screens of Vivint Arena. The signs have been up since Monday.

The Jazz formally submitted a bid to host an All-Star Game in 2022 or 2023 on Feb. 23.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently visited Salt Lake City for Saturday’s Jazz game against the Sacramento Kings for a tour of the renovated Vivint Arena.

.@NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in the building for #SACatUTA, getting a tour of the renovated @vivintarena 🏠



(Ignore the background music 😂) pic.twitter.com/2oaIh8d48c — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2018

Utah last hosted an NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 21, 1993, when hometown heroes John Stockton and Karl Malone shared co-MVP honors so returning in 2023 would mark the 30th anniversary. Jazz coach Quin Snyder tries not to get wrapped up in those decisions but said he would like to see the star-studded showcase return to Utah.

“That’s the obvious answer from my standpoint, is yes,” Snyder said. “I’m not thinking about that, but I have so much confidence in the people that are. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.”