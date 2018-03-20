BYU men’s golf will travel to Palm Desert, California, to compete in the Bighorn Invitational from March 23-24.

Kansas State will host 11 incoming teams: BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, San Diego State, South Alabama and Washington State.

Teams will compete on the par-72, 7,000-yard Canyons Course at Bighorn Golf Club, playing 36 holes on Friday, followed by 18 holes on Saturday.

Play begins on Friday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. PT. Follow the Cougars live through links provided on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.