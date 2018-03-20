Senior Jill van Mierlo was named Vault Specialist of the Week in the 10th week of Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference awards.

"I've really been focusing on the little details in the gym," van Mierlo said. "I've been working on good body shape, height and landing, so it's great to be able to peak at the right time for conference and regionals."

Van Mierlo set a career-high score after earning a 9.875 on vault against No. 8 Washington and No. 16 Boise State. The Broncos’ Ann Stockwell also posted a 9.875 on the event, giving both van Mierlo and Stockwell the specialist title. Van Mierlo also matched her season-high 9.875 on floor during the meet.

In the last meet of the regular season, No. 20 BYU set a season-high team score of 49.100 on vault and earned better than 49.000 on all four events for the fourth time this season. The Cougars finished in third place with a 196.375, the second-highest road score of the season.

BYU travels this weekend to Cedar City, Utah, to compete in the MRGC Championship. Southern Utah will host the championship meet on Saturday, March 24, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Week 10 winners:

Gymnast of the Week: Shani Remme, Boise State Vault Specialists: Ann Stockwell, Boise State; Jill van Mierlo, BYU Bars Specialist: Jazmyn Estrella, Utah State; Shani Remme, Boise State Beam Specialists: McKinley Pavicic, Utah State Floor Specialists: Madison Ward, Utah State