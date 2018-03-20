Westminster’s Dayon Goodman was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-America Men’s Basketball Second Team.

Goodman is joined by Zach Hankins of Ferris State, Kyle Monroe of Michigan Tech, Dustin Sleva of Shippensburg and Daeshon Francis of Texas Permian Basin.

Goodman helped lead Westminster to a 13-2 home record and a 21-5 season. He is among some of the nation’s top scorers, averaging 27.7 points per game. He scored 30 or more points 10 times and recorded nine double-doubles.

Goodman was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year, D2CCA South Central All-Region First Team and NABC South Central All-District First Team.

About D2CCA

The Division II Conference Commissioner's Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics. The CCA also works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel for NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

The All-America Men’s Basketball Team is selected by the NCAA Division II members of the College Sports Information Directors of America.

