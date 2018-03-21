Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill received high praise from New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, who thinks that Hill could become a standout at the QB position in the National Football League.

"If you take his measurable and his intangibles, I think he does have everything it takes to be a great player," Brees told NOLA.com. "Obviously, there's so much that goes into that, and there's so little tape, obviously, on him in the NFL right now. This offseason he'll get a chance to really dive into our system and get a lot of reps during OTAs, minicamp and then into training camp, and we'll see how it progresses. Just knowing his work ethic, and his mentality and his character and toughness and intelligence and his desire to be a great player, I think he certainly has all the tools and all the intangibles."

BYU OK with status quo?

BYU's brand in athletics is taking a major hit, according to Mountain West Wire.

"During 2011, BYU athletics went for the brass ring and quit the Mountain West, with an objective to reap the benefits of a successful Independent football program a la Notre Dame, Army and UMass. These programs have fans seemingly everywhere, and all maintain a major national profile. BYU had a sense of certainty that they also fit the bill," writes Ted McGovern. "How is BYU faring seven years later, in 2018? Whether or not BYU is cashing in: the outward appearance is the BYU sports program is dwindling. Its Independent football program and moderate West Coast Conference membership for Olympic sports has left some fans, alumni and the press scratching their heads. The Cougars football team recently posted a losing record this past season. Their basketball team can frequently be found playing small ball in-conference at gymnasium-like venues."

Schroyer takes over at McNeese State

BYU assistant coach Heath Schroyer was formally introduced as the new head coach at McNeese State.

"I really believe that we can turn this into a mid-major powerhouse," Schroyer said. "I think we have the best facility and the best city in this area."