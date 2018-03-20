Westminster College senior forward Dayon Goodman was named to the 2018 National Association of Basketball Coaches South Central All-District First Team.

The 2018 NABC Coaches' Division II All-District teams and coaches recognize the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in the NCAA Division II, these 88 student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America.

Goodman was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year and named to the D2CCA South-Central All-Region team. Goodman started all 26 games for the Griffins and scored 719 points, making 255 field goals and averaging 27.7 per game. He scored double-digit points in 25 games, scoring 20 or more points in 23, 30 or more points in 13 and 40 or more points once.

After two years at Westminster, Goodman holds the record for a single season and career all-time in scoring average, rebounding average, defensive rebounding average and minutes average. He ranks in the top 10 in 12 other career categories and top seven in 15 single-season categories.

The Griffins finished the 2017-18 campaign with a 21-5 overall record and 17-5 in conference play.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.