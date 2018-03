LUBBOCK, Texas — ASA Brooklyn College’s Troyian Brooks made a basket with four seconds left to lift the 24th-seeded Avengers over No. 9 Salt Lake Community Collge 60-59 on Monday in the first round of the women’s NJCAA tournament.

Tia Hay and Rian Rawlings had 12 points apiece for the Bruins, who let ASA Brooklyn go on a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter and were undone by 18 turnovers. Hay led SLCC with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Brooks had a game-high 19 points.