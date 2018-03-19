Baseball

Tyson Fisher, Dixie (Sr.)

This senior pitcher is off to a fantastic start for the defending state champion Flyers.

Fisher is 2-0 on the mound this season, and last Friday he struck out 18 batters in six innings during Dixie’s 10-0 victory over Fremont.

He’s also batting .615 with three home runs and two doubles.

Softball

Libby Parkinson, Herriman (Jr.)

Is already tearing the cover off the ball this spring. Two weekends ago at a tournament in Bullhead City, Ariz. Parkinson ripped a grand slam in a 7-3 win over Millikan, California.

Last week in Herriman’s only game, she belted out three home runs to lead her team to the 18-12 win over Fremont. She had another home run and a no-hitter going in a game against Syracuse that was called because of rain.

For the season she is batting .388 and also maintains a 3.89 GPA in the classroom.

“Libby is the girl that everyone wishes they had on their team. She works hard in the classroom and on the field,” said coach Heidi McKissick.

Boys Soccer

Cole Georgi, South Summit (Sr.)

South Summit has surged to a 6-0 record to start the season, and a big reason why is the finishing ability of Cole Georgi.

The senior has already scored 10 goals this season, including four last Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Maeser Prep and then three more on Wednesday in an 8-0 win over North Summit.

Last season Georgi scored six goals in a different role, but this year he’s thriving.

Last fall Georgi was named a Deseret News first team all-stater as a defensive back for South Summit’s state championship football team.

Boys Track

Austin Carter, Beaver (Sr.)

The high school track season just barely got underway, but already Austin Carter has established himself as one of the top throwers in the state.

Two weeks ago at a meet at Snow Canyon Carter tossed the shot put 59’03.00, a mark that’s two feet farther than his best from all of last season — and that mark ranked as the third-best throw in the entire state.

Last weekend at the Kanab meet he bettered his discus throw from last year by three feet with a distance of 158’04.00. Last year his best throw ranked sixth in the entire state.

Girls Track

Meghan Hunter, Provo (Jr.)

An injury kept Meghan Hunter out of last year’s state meet, but just two weeks into this season she’s picking up right where she left off before that injury.

Last weekend at the Alpha Invitational at Timpanogos High School, Hunter won both the 200 and 400 meters with by far the two best times in Utah in this early season.

Her time of 24.58 in the 200 meters is already .30 seconds faster than her best time last March. Her time in the 400 meters was an impressive 54.70, which is just .35 slower than her best time from last season.

As the season progresses Hunter will be a threat to break both state records.

Girls Golf

Abby Leitze, Desert Hills (So.)

Finished first at the first Region 9 meet of the season last week at Sun River Golf Course. The sophomore shot even par in the nine-hole match.

“She has great potential and it will be exciting watching her this year,” said coach Laurie Dyer.

Leitze was a contributor to Desert Hills' state title last year as a freshman, and this year she’ll take on a larger role.

Boys Tennis

Redd Owen, Brighton (So.)

After winning the 5A first singles state title last season as a freshman, Owen heads into this season as the clear favorite to repeat as state champ for the Bengals.

He’s been traveling to numerous national tournaments over the past year and competing and winning sets against some players who are ranked as high as 20th in the nation.

“Redd is a respectful, hard-working young man and a fabulous asset to our team,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer.

Meyer recalls a conversation she had with Redd last season in his first season of high school tennis after he won a tough region tournament match. He said he’d never had people cheer against him when he missed shots or slipped on the court.

“Unfortunately, I had to say, ‘Well, Redd, welcome to high school tennis.’ Redd loves high school tennis and is excited to have this opportunity in his life,” said Meyer.