1 of 2
View 2 Items
Scott G Winterton,
Utah Utes guard Justin Bibbins (1) puts on the brakes as Utah and Arizona State men play in an NCAA basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 2 seeded Utes were on fire from the field from the opening tip to practically the final whistle, especially from behind the arc, and soundly defeated the No. 3 LSU Tigers 95-71 Monday night at the Huntsman Center in the second round of the NIT.

Turning point: The game was decided early as the Utes went on an impressive run in the waning minutes of the first quarter. Utah outscored the Tigers 11-0 in the final four minutes of the period, outscoring LSU 30-11 in total.

The hero: Justin Bibbins was, once again, electric. The graduate transfer finished with 16 points and five assists, and was particularly effective in the opening frame, with eight points.

3 keys

• The Utes couldn't miss in the first quarter, shooting over 71 percent from the field. Utah made 13 of 18 first-quarter shot attempts, including a 5-of-8 mark from behind the arc.

• Utah shot an incredible 57.1 percent for the game, including 51.9 percent from 3-point land. The Utes connected on 14 3-pointers, nearly matching their season-high of 15. Utah was dominant on the boards as well, winning the rebounding battle 37-26.

• Bothered by the Utah defense, LSU star big man Duop Reath was ineffective for most of the game and finished with just nine points and three rebounds.

Utah almanac: 21-11, Won 2

Next up: The Utes will face the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 1 Saint Mary's and No. 5 Washington in the NIT quarterfinals, set to be played Wednesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Deseret News