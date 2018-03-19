We’re on a mission, trying to stay in the playoff race. We’re doing a good job of it.

SALT LAKE CITY — Atlanta’s own Derrick Favors won’t be facing his hometown Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Utah Jazz forward will miss the game with left knee soreness.

Favors isn’t the only one on Utah’s injury list: Backup point guard Raul Neto won’t be playing for the fourth consecutive game with a left wrist fracture and rookie center Tony Bradley is still in the concussion protocol.

Favors contributed 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Utah’s most recent 103-97 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

“We’re on a mission, trying to stay in the playoff race,” Favors said after the Kings win. “We’re doing a good job of it.”

He averages 12 points, 7.2 rebounds and a block in his eighth season out of Georgia Tech. He grew up on Cleveland Avenue on Atlanta’s south side and attended South Atlanta High School.