PROVO — As BYU and Utah face each other on the baseball diamond for the first time this season, both teams are hoping to earn a much-needed victory.

Never mind the rivalry — the Cougars and Utes are desperate for a win.

While BYU was swept last weekend by Loyola Marymount, Utah has lost three of its last four games.

The Utes visit Larry H. Miller Field Tuesday (6 p.m., MDT, BYUtv) in the first of four contests scheduled between the archrivals this season in the Deseret First Duel.

BYU (9-9, 0-3 in the West Coast Conference), the defending WCC tri-champions, is looking to rebound after dropping three straight games at home to the Lions.

“We need to be even keel and stay the course,” Cougar coach Mike Littlewood said. “The process has proven pretty fruitful over the last five years, so we need to persevere through this.”

Utah (2-16 overall, 1-2 in Pac-12 play) opened the season dropping its first 13 contests. Tuesday marks the Utes' first game this season in the Beehive State.

BYU will send left-hander Bo Burrup (1-0, 14.14) to the mound while Utah will counter with lefty Jacob Rebar (0-0, 3.75).

The Cougars lead the all-time series with the Utes 244-116-2. Utah won the last meeting, 7-6, in 13 innings in Provo last season.

BYU and Utah will meet on April 3 and May 8 in Salt Lake City. The two teams will also collide on April 24 in Provo.

After Tuesday’s game, the Cougars will host another defending WCC tri-champion, Gonzaga for a three-game series starting Thursday.

Jordan Wood (1-1, 3.98) will start Thursday while Hayden Rogers (2-2, 5.16) and Blake Inouye (1-2. 7.71) are scheduled to throw Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Thursday’s game will be televised on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

Utah will entertain Sacramento State for a three-game series starting Friday.

BYU's top hitter is Brian Hsu, who is batting .404 this season. Brock Hale has belted a team-high six home runs.

For Utah, DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. is hitting .354 while Dominic Foscalina has hit a team-high three homers.