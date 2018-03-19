The Utah Royals announced their final roster Monday in preparation for their season opener Saturday on the road against the Orlando Pride.

Of particular note, former Alta and BYU standout Taylor Isom, whom the Royals selected with the 14th overall pick in January's NWSL College Draft, did not make the team.

The defender most recently came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute of Utah's 4-1 exhibition match victory against UCLA last Friday in Southern California.

The Royals also did not keep their other draft pick, former Duke goalkeeper EJ Proctor. Defender Brittany Kolmel announced Monday morning that she will be taking a leave of absence from the NWSL, and non-roster invitee Rachel Corsie was added to the official roster.

U.S. Women's National Team forward Amy Rodriguez will begin the season on the 45-day disabled list after tearing her ACL in the 2017 season opener, as will defender Alex Arlitt because of a knee injury.

Midfielder Katrina Gorry will join the team following the conclusion of Australia's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying in Jordan, which will run from April 6-20.

The roster:

Nicole Barnhart, goalkeeper

Abby Smith, goalkeeper

Rachel Corsie, defender

Brooke Elby, defender

Sydney Miramontez, defender

Becca Moros, defender

Kelley O'Hara, defender

Becky Sauerbrunn, defender

Alex Arlitt, defender

Gunny Jonsdottir, midfielder

Maegan Kelly, midfielder

Lo'eau LaBonta, midfielder

Mandy Laddish, midfielder

Taylor Lytle, midfielder

Diana Matheson, midfielder

Alexa Newfield, midfielder

Desiree Scott, midfielder

Erika Tymrak, midfielder

Katrina Gorry, midfielder

Katie Bowen, forward

Brittany Ratcliffe, forward

Katie Stengel, forward

Elise Thorsnes, forward

Amy Rodriguez, forward

GM SURVEY: The annual preseason survey of the league's general managers was released last week, and head coach Laura Harvey and defender Becky Sauerbrunn received some high praise.

Harvey received the most votes for best coach, while Sauerbrunn "won" best defender, best leader and player the GMs would most like to see become a head coach in the league someday.

WEATHER WATCH: After starting preseason training at the indoor Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman, Utah moved outdoors to America First Field in Sandy before going to Southern California last week.

Although it's still not entirely warm, particularly when the team trains earlier in the day, USWNT defender Kelley O'Hara said Monday that she doesn't mind being outside.

"It's not too bad," she said. "You warm up pretty quickly. Especially when the sun's out, it's not too bad."