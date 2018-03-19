Dixie State senior guard Trevor Hill was named to the 2018 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-America team, which was announced on Monday. Hill, who was the lone Pacific West Conference representative on the team, is the second men’s basketball All-American in DSU’s NCAA era (Zach Robbins, 2014-15 Division II Bulletin Honorable Mention).

Hill capped off his record-breaking 2017-18 season by becoming the first player in PacWest history to sweep both the league’s Player and Defender of the Year awards. Hill’s PacWest Player of the Year award was DSU’s first in program history, while the Defender of the Year award was DSU’s second overall (Mark Ogden Jr. in 2016). In addition, Hill earned First Team all-PacWest honors and was an NABC and D2CCA First Team all-West Region selection.

Hill started in all 30 games this past season and led DSU in scoring (15.2 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg), assists 4.7 (apg) and steals (2.0 spg). Additionally, Hill finished the regular season as the PacWest leader in steals with a DSU single-season record 61, which included a DSU single-game record-tying six steals in a road win at Dominican.

Hill scored in double figures in 25 games with five games of 20 or more points, and he led the team in scoring 11 times, rebounding 12 times, assists 19 times and steals 14 times. He became the first player in DSU’s NCAA era to record consecutive 30-point games, which included a school single-game record 35 points in a win against Eastern New Mexico and 30 points the next night against the top team in the West Region in Western Oregon.

Hill also earned PacWest All-Tournament team honors after he averaged 14.5 points in DSU’s two wins, including 19 points (15 in the second half) in the Trailblazers’ tournament-clinching victory over California Baptist.

The senior closed his stellar four-year career ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 statistical categories and is DSU’s career leader in free throws made (456), steals (164), assists (418), games played (113) and starts (91). He also finished second in career points (1,441 pts) and rebounds (596, also No. 9 in PacWest history).

Dixie State, which swept both the Pacific West Conference regular season (18-2) and tournament championships, finished the 2017-18 season with a school record 23 victories as the Trailblazers closed with a 23-7 overall record. The 23 wins also included a school record 17-game winning streak, which was stopped in DSU’s NCAA tournament loss. DSU’s 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball tournament appearance was the program’s eighth in the last nine seasons overall.

About the NABC

The NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches.

